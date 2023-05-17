Parents: Whitney and Quenton Lind
Sports participated in: Football, basketball, tennis
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
It’s something I can be proud of because of my dedication to both my academics and my athletics.
What’s your most memorable athletic moment at LHS?
At state tennis last year, in the consolation championship match, me and my doubles partner, Josh (Blomberg), were the last match playing. The teams were tied 3-3 and our match was the decider. Thankfully, we didn’t know that and stayed calm and won our match to win consolation champions.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I’ve learned how to be a good leader and work hard. It has been important to me to be a good example for younger athletes in all of my sports. I have learned that you have to put in work year ‘round to succeed.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I admire most is Braden Olson. He has been my teammate for all of my high school years, and he always brings a positive attitude to practice.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I will possibly participate in intramural sports in college, depending on what is offered.