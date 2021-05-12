Parent's names: LeAnn Olson and the late Danny Olson
Sports Participated In: Tennis, Basketball, and Softball
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
Since I was young, I participated in sports, and being nominated for athlete of the year/scholar-athlete of the year is an honor for all of the time I put into improving myself physically and mentally. Throughout my high school career, I was also able to participate in varsity sports while obtaining good grades from my classes as well as college-level classes. This award also is a tribute to my family for the endless car rides to games and practices, to my siblings for sitting in the gym or at the field watching me play, and for always cheering me on. This award would be a great achievement and I am honored to be nominated.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
A couple of weeks ago, we were playing against NLS in softball and I was the lead-off hitter. Their pitcher threw her first pitch and I hit my first varsity home run! I ran around the bases with the biggest smile on my face!
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Throughout my athletic career at LHS, I have learned to be the best role model that I can be to the younger generation of students. I hope that I have made the same positive impact on the younger kids as the previous student-athletes did for me. I have also learned many skills from my teachers such as time management, respect, teamwork, and leadership.
Who's the teammate you admire the most? Why?
The teammate I admire the most is Avery Stilwell because she has put an incredible amount of hours into each of her sports. Although she has succeeded at a very high level, she has stayed humble and has always been there to help her teammates out.
Any athletic plans after high school? No