Parents: Jason and Andrea Michels
Sports participated in: Varsity Tennis, Basketball, and Golf. Track 9th Grade year.
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
What it means to me to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the year shows my dedication towards high school athletics and continuous efforts in my education. I feel honored to be nominated after all the hard work and lots of time I put into sports throughout high school.
What’s your most memorable athletic moment at LHS?
My most memorable athletic moment at LHS was finishing third place as a doubles team with Britney Prahl at state. We both competed at the highest level together and the whole entire season was successful due to our hard work. I will never forget the intensity of playing at the state tournament and the passion we had to win our last match together.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned many great lessons over the course of my athletic career at Litchfield High School. The greatest lesson I have learned is to never give up. There are numerous times in athletics where the outcome you want is not accomplished. When in times of doubt, I learned to keep pushing and to never give up.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
A teammate I admire the most is Britney Prahl. Her positive attitude was always contagious while being teammates in tennis. She made sure to bring others up in times of struggle and she is simply a great athlete!
Any athletic plans after high school?
I will be participating in intramural sports during my free time while at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.