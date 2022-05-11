Parents: Bill and Rebecca King
Sports participated in: Football, basketball, track and field
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? Being nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the year means a lot because it feels as a culmination to my athletic and academic career. All of the time and hard work I have put in feels rewarded.
Personal athletic highlight: My personal athletic highlight would have to be persevering through the whole Providence Academy football game and ultimately scoring the game-winning touchdown to upset them in the section semifinals.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? One thing I have learned from my participation at LHS is the ability to persevere. I have learned that it is OK to fail and get back up and try again. Because of my participation at LHS, I am not afraid of failure; I will meet failure head on and learn from any challenge that may present itself.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why? The teammate that I admire most is Tanner Kohls. Tanner is the hardest-working teammate I have ever had. He does each rep in practice with 100% intensity and effort. His leadership shines through his actions. When you are tired in practice, it is very motivating to look over and see Tanner giving it his all no matter the circumstance. I have learned a lot from him.
Any athletic plans after high school? In college, I plan on competing in a lot of intramurals at the University of Arizona.