Parents: Travis and Sara Holmgren
Sports participated in: Volleyball, gymnastics, softball
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Parents: Travis and Sara Holmgren
Sports participated in: Volleyball, gymnastics, softball
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
I have been playing all three of my sports for as long as I can remember, and being nominated for Athlete of the Year or Scholar Athlete of the Year shows how much I have grown as an athlete throughout my years. Knowing how much I have achieved and accomplished through athletics means so much to me because athletics have been such a large part of my life.
What’s your most memorable athletic moment at LHS?
My most memorable athletic moment is competing in the 2023 State Gymnastics Meet. Qualifying for this state competition had been a dream of mine for many years. Achieving this goal my senior year was amazing
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned so much from Litchfield High School athletics. My sports have connected me with many friends and amazing coaches. Along with connections and relationships, athletics has given me many life skills I will need for my future: hard work, dedication, perseverance, teamwork, and many other important skills.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The Foley twins were two of my teammates since I was in seventh grade. Both Rachel and Kristin helped me through my volleyball career since my first year playing. I learned so much from them and am so thankful I had them as role models as a young athlete.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I am playing volleyball at Hamline University in St. Paul!