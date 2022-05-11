Parents: Janell Haiwick and Rick Schutz
Sports participated in: Throughout my high school career, I participated in track and field, golf, football, and hockey.
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? It means a lot to me for being nominated. Being nominated adds a nice finishing touch to my senior year, as all the hard work for not only me, but many other of my peers around me gets to be recognized.
Personal athletic highlight: Playing in the state hockey tournament
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? Throughout my high school athletics career, I have learned a lot about creating relationships, communication, and teamwork. It is hard to do things on your own and it makes things much more fun and much easier to have friends along the way.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why? A teammate I admire would be Dom Dietel. He was the one that kept me accountable if I missed a lift and always kept a positive attitude to keep me and others going to reach a final goal. He is very self-motivated.
Any athletic plans after high school? As of right now, I plan on playing intramural sports at the University of Minnesota Duluth. I would like to try and explore some new sports I have never tried before and meet some new people along the way.