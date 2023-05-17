Parents: Jennifer and Chad Steinhaus
Sports participated in: Tennis, basketball, softball
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
I am very humble and grateful to be nominated amongst a great class of athletes. Being in a sport requires a lot of dedication, hard work, and at times sacrifice. My participation in sports has helped me to grow and develop as an individual.
What’s your most memorable athletic moment at LHS?
My most memorable athletic achievement was when my basketball team beat New London Spicer for what was supposed to be their coach’s 1,000th win. The stands were packed and news stations filled the gyms. It was the ultimate moment of defying the odds. At the end we were rewarded by witnessing Pieps (coach Piepenburg) griddy in our locker room.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Through athletics I have learned a lot of life lessons. I have learned how to deal with adversity, handle successes, lose with grace, and seize every opportunity to better myself and my teammates. I have also learned a sense of accountability; I know I need to be trustworthy and take responsibility for my decisions and my actions.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I most admire is Avery Stilwell (a 2021 LHS graduate). From a very young age I have always looked up to Avery. She not only is an incredible athlete but also one of the most humble and kindest people I have ever encountered. Her dedication to her sports is admirable and the level of passion she brings to sport is contagious.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I will be playing tennis at the College of Saint Benedict.