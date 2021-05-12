Sydney Jackman
Parents names: Jim and Maureen Jackman
Sports participated in: Tennis, Basketball, and Track and Field
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
I am very honored to be nominated for athlete of the year/scholar athlete of the year. I may not be the best athlete but I work hard and put a ton of effort and time to improve my skills. Knowing people recognize my hard work, makes me feel like I did my part as an athlete.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
I participated in state my second year of tennis in 2019. This year in tennis the team was section champions and I played 3rd doubles. I have also been awarded player of the game in basketball.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Through athletics, I have learned how to communicate to others with varying attitudes and personalities. I have learned how to work as a team and how to lead others in difficult situations.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
Kamri Driver, because she always has a great attitude and is willing to help others. Her personality brightens the atmosphere of the court.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I will play many intramural sports such as basketball and tennis. I also may participate on the track and field team in college.