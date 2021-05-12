Parents names: Joel and Ann McCann
Sports participated in: Volleyball, basketball, and softball
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
To me, winning the Athlete of the Year/Scholar-Athlete of the Year would be the ultimate accomplishment. Since freshman year, winning one of those awards has been the goal I have been striving for.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
My personal athletic highlight would be when I accomplished two of my biggest goals senior year in basketball; I accomplished those goals when I reached 1,000 points and broke the assist record.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned numerous life lessons from high school athletics; the ones I value the most would be leadership, time management, and the importance of giving back.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I admire the most would be Alyssa Olson. I have looked up to Lyss from a young age and I truly admire how she always gives 110% and consistently plays with her heart on the line. She's a leader on and off the court who prioritized the needs of her team first. I am so thankful I had a teammate like her to look up to.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I did not commit anywhere but hope to stay busy in club and intramural athletics.