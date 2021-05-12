Parents names: Joel and Ann McCann

Sports participated in: Volleyball, basketball, and softball

What does it mean to you to be nominated?

To me, winning the Athlete of the Year/Scholar-Athlete of the Year would be the ultimate accomplishment. Since freshman year, winning one of those awards has been the goal I have been striving for.

Personal Athletic Highlight:

My personal athletic highlight would be when I accomplished two of my biggest goals senior year in basketball; I accomplished those goals when I reached 1,000 points and broke the assist record.

What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?

I have learned numerous life lessons from high school athletics; the ones I value the most would be leadership, time management, and the importance of giving back.

Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?

The teammate I admire the most would be Alyssa Olson. I have looked up to Lyss from a young age and I truly admire how she always gives 110% and consistently plays with her heart on the line. She's a leader on and off the court who prioritized the needs of her team first. I am so thankful I had a teammate like her to look up to.

Any athletic plans after high school?

I did not commit anywhere but hope to stay busy in club and intramural athletics.