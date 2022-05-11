Parents: Stef Groskreutz and Matt Draeger
Sports participated in: tennis, softball and basketball
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? It means a lot to me because it shows how much hard work and effort I have put into my athletics and academics throughout my high school career.
Personal athletic highlight: Going to the state tennis tournament 5 years in a row and section finals for softball last spring
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? I have learned how it takes hard work to be successful. Nothing is ever handed to you.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? Avery Stilwell. She has always put in the extra time and commitment to make herself a better athlete.
Any athletic plans after high school? Attending Rochester community and technical college to continue my softball career