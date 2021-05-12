Terek Stucky
Parents names: Tanna and Jason Stucky
Sports Participated In: Hockey, Track and Field, Trap Shooting, and Cross Country
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar-Athlete of the Year?
It means a lot to even be considered for the title. I have never been the most athletic person, but I have definitely learned some very valuable things throughout my career.
Personal Athletic Highlight: My favorite memory was winning the Greenway tournament in hockey. What made it so exciting was that we won every game by one goal and our championship enemy only lost about third other games in that entire season.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned many things while participating in these sports, but some of the larger ones would be a lot of teamwork aspects and learning the tricks of the game.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
Even though I have never actually been on a team with him, Darby Halonen has stood out to me. He always seems to focus on the game and maintains a positive mood from what I’ve seen.
Any athletic plans after high school?
Other than sports for fun and through clubs, I do not plan on participating in any college athletics.