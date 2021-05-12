Tyson Michels
Parents: Jason and Andrea Michels
Sports participated in: Football, Basketball, and Tennis
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
It feels great to be recognized for my dedication to LHS athletics over the past four years. Playing sports made a huge impact on my life and I am thankful for the coaches and teammates who helped me succeed as an athlete.
Personal athletic highlight:
Beating Melrose this past basketball season on their senior night. They were undefeated and the gym was packed with people which was a cool experience considering most of our games did not have many fans because of Covid.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Participating in LHS athletics helped me learn how to deal with adversity, lead a group of people, and celebrate the success of others. I would not be as prepared for the future if I did not learn these skills while playing sports.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
I admire Owen Boerema. During my time playing basketball with Owen, he made sure I felt comfortable as an underclassman on the team and put the team’s achievements before his own. He also helped me deal with high school and any struggles which came with it.
Any athletic plans after high school?
Enjoying intramural sports at the University of Minnesota.