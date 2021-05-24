Avery Liestman had a good-natured challenge in front of him when he took the mound in Litchfield’s game against New London-Spicer Thursday at Optimist Park.
When the teams met earlier this year, Dragons lefty Hunter Thiel struck out 13 New London-Spicer batters while earning a complete-game victory.
“I was gonna try and beat that,” Liestman said with a grin.
Liestman, Litchfield’s No. 1 starter, failed in his bid to best his teammate, getting “only” 12 strikeouts. But failure never looked so good.
The senior right-hander did what no Litchfield pitcher has done since 2009, recording a complete-game no-hitter as the Dragons topped New London-Spicer 2-0. An early-inning walk was the only blemish that kept him from a perfect game.
“I was pretty comfortable out there,” Liestman said. “Obviously, my fastball felt really good. I was kind of looking at the scoreboard thinking about a no-hitter around the fifth inning.”
Liestman’s performance was, simply, dominant. He threw just 86 pitches, 62 for strikes, while getting the 12 strikeouts and just one walk and facing 22 hitters.
It was the kind of game that Litchfield coach Jeff Wollin has grown to expect from Liestman. Well, maybe not the no-hitter part. But dominating? Sure.
Liestman has built a 7-0 record this season while posting a sub-1.00 ERA. Among the wins are a couple of shutouts and a stat line that shows he’s given up half as many hits (20) as he has innings pitched (45).
“I mean, (Thursday) night of course was an extreme, but he’s pitched very well,” Wollin said. “He’s been outstanding. He hasn’t had a rough day. He’s been ready to go every time we’ve needed him.”
Wollin said he realized in about the fourth inning that Liestman had something special going on the mound.
“With the scoreboard right there (in centerfield), it’s hard not to notice,” Wollin said. “I saw the zero up there. Because we didn’t get much either (offensively), the innings went so quickly. Sometimes, it seemed like we were back in (the dugout) before you knew it.
“As you get a little farther, you think about it, because he had been through the order a couple times, and nobody had really caught up to him,” Wollin continued. “He just got on a roll.”
And he kept rolling, right into the Litchfield record books. The last seven-inning no-hitter for the Dragons was pitched by Aaron Valiant in 2009, according to Wollin. He couldn’t remember another no-hit effort that went seven innings, though he recalled Stan Groskreutz throwing two or three five-inning no-hitters in 1990, all games stopped short due to the 10-run rule.
Liestman has his own no-hit legacy. Thursday’s effort was his first inghigh school, but he tossed a no-no during last summer’s COVID-abbreviated American Legion season. He also recorded a junior varsity no-hitter a few years ago.
He has the physical tools to make opposing hitters feel helpless — including a fastball the coaching staff estimates can hit around 84 or 85 mph, in addition to a curveball and slider — but he equals that with a baseball acumen that’s been built on a lot of innings of baseball the past few springs and summers — through high school, American Legion and amateur ball games with the Litchfield Blues.
“It’s a good combination of both,” Wollin said when asked about Liestman’s success. “He obviously has the gift of being able to throw the ball hard. And, you know, he moves the ball around well, works well with our catchers. His location has been good, and he doesn’t fall behind very often. It helps when you can make those pitches, too. It’s a lot easier to be smart when you have confidence in three pitches or even four, because he throws a little bit of a changeup too.”
Liestman has been a key in the Dragons’ run to a 14-4 record, he is just one of a few arms in the Litchfield rotation, which includes two other seniors — right-hander Ben Alsleben and lefty Hunter Thiel. And while they haven’t been tearing the cover off the ball in every game, the Dragons have found the hits when they need them.
“We’ve got a special team this year,” Liestman said. “I mean, everybody, 1 through 9, is hitting the ball really well.”
“it’s not like we’re up there just mashing,” Wollin said of the Dragons’ lineup. “We’ve been able to win, because our pitching is good, and we find ways to score enough. As a coach, you really appreciate that, because it’s all those little things.”
Wollin and the Dragons are hoping all those little things continue to add up to wins. They wrapped up the regular season early this week, knowing they likely needed to win their final two games Monday and Tuesday to hold a high enough seed to get a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
“We see some very good teams, and the QRF and the (section) seedings seem to change daily,” Wollin said. “We play that first round single-elimination. That can be kind of scary, because you can’t afford to mess up. Once you win a game, then it’s double elimination. That’s where I would think our pitching can be a strength.”
Liestman said he’s ready to do what it takes to extend the season as far as it can go, one year after losing the season to COVID-19.
“It’s awesome to be playing,” he said. “I mean, you don’t really appreciate things you have until they’re gone. And baseball is definitely one of those things that, when it was taken away, it’s big. It hurts. Just to have a season this year, we’re all excited and ecstatic about it. So we want to keep it going.”