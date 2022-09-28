20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 26, 2002
Details of the City Hall proposal are on the agenda for a special Litchfield City Council meeting Monday. Among the topics, the council will discuss temporarily relocating City Hall employees until a new building is completed. City employees have been experiencing headaches, coughs and other symptoms thought to be caused by mold at City Hall. The council also will draft an agreement with Meeker County to lease the land on U.S. Highway 12 that is owned by the county and Litchfield School District. The site, which was approved at the Sept. 3 council meeting, remains the only one under consideration for a new city hall, according to City Administrator Bruce Miller.
Litchfield’s downtown is losing a third retailer this year, which has caused growing concern for keeping main street viable. Margie Polingo, owner of Sunrise on Main, recently announced she will be closing her business on North Sibley Avenue. While grateful for her dedicated following, Polingo said she’s faced the same challenge that has befallen other retailers on main street: The local shoppers aren’t plentiful enough, and the out-of-towners aren’t coming. After taking into account the money and time she’s spent in the business the past 20 years, Polingo decided she was ready for a change. Another retailer, Essence of Flowers, expressed interest in her building, and she decided to sell.
Quarterback Hans Hoeg hit tight end John Carlson in the back of the end zone for the game-winning two-point conversion as Litchfield capped a huge fourth-quarter rally and earned a 22-21 homecoming win over Delano Friday. Litchfield trailed 21-0 with less than 10 minutes to play — not that coaches, players or fans knew that, since the game clock malfunctioned and was unusable the entire game. “If there is ever a moral to this game, it’s never quit,” Litchfield coach Jon Johnson said. “We didn’t quit and it worked out for us, but if I had to do it over, I’d like a clock.” Litchfield improved to 3-0 in the Wright County Conference with the win.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 1, 1972
A reported shooting incident involving a farmer and a hunting party south of Litchfield has been cleared up by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Department. Yesterday morning, a Litchfield area farmer driving on a gravel road south of town, struck a dog as it crossed the road. He stopped further down to see how badly the animal was injured. Just at that time, a hunting party emerged from a roadside swamp. A couple of shots were fired and the perplexed farmer assumed he was the object of the shooting. Members of the hunting party, contacted by the sheriff’s deputy Monday afternoon, were appalled and surprised to learn the farmer thought he was being shot at. They reported that one of their party was going to shoot the dog, which was badly injured, and in the excitement, his gun accidentally discharged.
The City Council’s liquor committee was given the go-ahead Monday night to approach owners of the recently closed down Spur Service Station building on North Sibley with an eye toward its possible purchase for use as a municipal liquore store. Roscoe Keller, committee chairman, said that a preliminary contact with owners of the building indicated that the price was quite high, but he said there was room for considerable negotiation. The city leases the present liquore store facility from the Meeker REA.
Bill Huhner rocked the maples with a 635 series to pace a Litchfield bowling duo to a win over a St. Cloud team in an exhibition match at Ripley Lanes Saturday night. Huhner teamed with Bob Wendroth of Litchfield to defeat the father-and-son duo of Marv and Bob Sterns, taking two of three games from the St. Cloud team. Huhner had games of 223, 187 and 225. Wendroth put together games of 182, 190, 167.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 2, 1947
A monument paying tribute to service personnel from Forest City was dedicated in special services Sunday. County Attorney Sam Gandrud gave a talk and Arthur Wakefield presided at the ceremony. Other speakers included the Rev. G.W. Barnum, A.H. Franzen, and the Rev. Howley. The Litchfield High School band, under Ralph Wige, provided the music. On the center plaque of the monument are the names of Lt. Donald Booth, Robert Caswell and Edward Johnson, who lost their lives in the wars. The plaques carry the names of all Forest City area residents who served in the military.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 30, 1927
The Meeker County Fair this year is believed to have broken all attendance records. There was a good crowd Friday, probably as large a crowd as ever visited the fair on a Friday. Saturday, however, proved to be the big day when the crowd was about the largest ever seen at our county fair. Both teachers and school children took advantage of the free ticket offering In the evening, attendance is said to have amounted to a jam. The attractions, together with the band concert, kept the people at attention and later the dance in the main building, which was inadequate in size, attracted the attention of the young. The best feature of the fair is that it paid its way with a little to spare for future years.
The New York Yankees won the first two World Series games and appear to be on their way to win the series. Litchfield and country radios have been in wonderful demand during the week, with a crowd around each instrument listening to the games.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 29, 1888
Mr. K.M. Webster of the Litchfield Foundry has made for Messrs. Burke and Remick of Dassel an automatic band cutter and feeder for threshing machines. The contrivance will take grain as fast as two men can pitch it into the machine, cut every band and feed it into the machine evenly. It not only saves the work of two band cutters and the feeder, but will put more straw into the cylinder than is possible when everything is done by hand. The machine is simple in construction and not liable to get out of order. A patent has been applied for. It was on exhibition at the fair, but owing to a misunderstanding, two loads of grain which were supposed to arrive for a demonstration did not materialize. The judges showed their appreciation of the invention by tying a ribbon on it.