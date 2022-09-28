20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 26, 2002

Details of the City Hall proposal are on the agenda for a special Litchfield City Council meeting Monday. Among the topics, the council will discuss temporarily relocating City Hall employees until a new building is completed. City employees have been experiencing headaches, coughs and other symptoms thought to be caused by mold at City Hall. The council also will draft an agreement with Meeker County to lease the land on U.S. Highway 12 that is owned by the county and Litchfield School District. The site, which was approved at the Sept. 3 council meeting, remains the only one under consideration for a new city hall, according to City Administrator Bruce Miller.

