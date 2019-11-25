Experience will be an asset for the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team this season.
And that’s a good thing, according to first-year head coach Brice Berggren, who believes experience can help overcome the Dragons’ loss of top offensive talent.
The teams’s top three scorers — Brandt Pederson (12 goals, 18 assists), Paul Raisanen (7 goals, 14 assists) and Dylan Schutz (10 goals, 8 assists) — graduated, taking with them more than 40 percent of the offensive firepower from a team that finished 11-11-3 a year ago.
But the 14 seniors who will dot the lineup can fill that scoring gap, Berggren said. It just might be in a more balanced way than in the past.
“We’ll have a good number of seniors on the team,” Berggren said. “Guys who are experienced, have been around.
“We’ll be one of those teams where I don’t know if we’ll have this standout superstar,” he continued. “But we will have a group of very, very good hockey players who work very well together, and in my opinion, that can be better than having that one standout guy.”
Assembling that group might take a little time. Eleven players who Berggren believes could contribute to the varsity have been delayed in joining the team because they’re members of Dassel-Cokato’s football team, which qualified for the state championship game to be played Nov. 28.
Berggren, a teacher and coach in the D-C school district for 14 years, including 13 years as junior high football coach, said the it’s a best problem he could could have.
“If you’re worried about guys who are in a state tournament in another sport, you’re in a good position,” he said. “We’re going to assess them all when they come back. Realistically, we’re going to have anywhere from three to seven on varsity (but) I don’t know.”
With that many players still committed elsewhere, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato rescheduled its first three games of the season — against nonconference opponents Luverne, New Ulm and Monticello —pushing back the season opener to the Friday, Dec. 6, home game against River Lakes.
Once the Dragons do hit the ice, Berggren expects forwards Alex Heinonen, Terrell Gangroth, Jake Johnson, Trent Raisanen and Cole Evjen, and defenseman Patrick Benson to be among the top contributors.
Heinonen is the top returning scorer, having tallied nine goals and seven assists in 25 games last season. Gangroth had nine points last season on four goals and five assists. Johnson added goals and 2 assists.
“Alex, Jake, Trent, Cole, Patrick, Terrell … they will log a lot of ice time,” Berggren said. “But just as important is Austin (Kantola), Jaeger (Ohm), Jack (Ramthun) and Cole (Niemela). They will provide a lot of leadership and lockerroom guidance. They’re good kids. They’re seniors. They’re see some time, just not as much as some of the other guys. But you need both to make a successful team, in my opinion.”
Though in his first season as head hockey coach — his first as a varsity head coach of any sport — Berggren said he’s gotten to know many of his players already. Most of the Dassel-Cokato players have either been in his physical education classes, or played junior high baseball or football for him. He doesn’t know the Litchfield players as well, but he established a rapport with many of them during summer hockey training.
“I got to know a lot of these guys throughout the summer, so I came with a pretty good understanding of what skills they have and what they have to offer,” Berggren said. “We have a group of very, very good hockey players who work very well together. I think they all understand that they work well.
“We have a lot of skill,” he added. “I don’t see us having that one standout guy who has necessarily a ton of point who we have to rely on. This year, we rely on everybody to work together.”
Aided by assistant coach Craig McKechney and Chuck Wedin, and by volunteer coach Alex Ziegler, Berggren said he’s optimistic about the season.
“We have a great shot to be very competitive in our section and to be up toward the top of it, as well,” he said. “It’s a long season and you roll with the punches with injuries and everything else that comes with it, but when you look at it we have a great chance to be up toward the top with New Ulm, Luverne, Hutchinson. I would like to think that we will be in the mix with them.”