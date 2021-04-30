Shorthanded Litchfield struggled to put the bat on the ball during a 10-5 loss to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Thursday.
“To many strikeouts, too many errors and a huge day from the Lakers’ Noah Bush," Litchfield coach Jeff Wollin said.
The Dragons, who were playing without three regular starters due to injury, struck out 15 times and managed only five hits as they fell to 5-3 on the season, 5-2 in the Wright County Conference West.
Senior pitcher Noah Bush led Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 4-4 overall, striking out 11 while allowing five hits in five innings of work. He also allowed five runs, all unearned. Bush was even more potent at the plate as he went 4-for-4 with six RBI and three runs scored. Bush hammered two home runs and also had a double.
Sophomore Caden Besemer led Litchfield with three hits, a run scored and one RBI.