Litchfield extended its season for at least two more games with a 4-2 win over Maple Lake in the first round of the Section 5AA tournament Thursday at Optimist Park.
With the win, the Dragons move into the double-elimination portion of the section tournament. They will face top-seeded Rockford Tuesday.
Sophomore Anthony Estrada drove in all four Litchfield runs, smashing a three-run home run in the first inning and adding an RBI single in the sixth.
But as important as Estrada's big hits was the pitching of Dragons' Bradley Larson. The senior right-hander tossed a complete game, giving up four hits and striking out seven, while allowing just one earned run.
Litchfield, 9-12 overall, now looks to avenge two losses earlier this season to Rockford. Lichfield lost its season opener 6-3 at Rockford on April 13, then fell 8-6 on hits home field on May 1.
Maple Lake finished its season at 9-11.