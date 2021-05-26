Litchfield repeated as Wright County West Conference champions Tuesday with an overpowering 9-0 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at Optimist Park.
The Dragons finished their conference season with a 12-2 mark, 15-5 overall. They now await seedings for the Section 5AA tournament (done by QRF), which are expected today. First-round section games are scheduled for Saturday at the high seed, with the first round being a knockout round. After the first round, surviving teams enter a double-elimination format.
Litchfield won the conference title outright in 2019 with a 12-1 record. Last season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Litchfield had a 1-0 lead through three innings, then erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth, with Bennett Lecher's three-run home run being the key blow in the inning.
Lecher, the Dragons' senior left fielder, finished the game with two hits, three RBI and a run scored. Senior shortstop Ben Alsleben went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored two runs, while Caden Besemer and Hunter Thiel had two hits each. The Dragons finished with 12 hits.