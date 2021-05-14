Christian Kelsey had two hits and drove in three runs as Litchfield collected 10 hits on the way to a 10-0 win over Watertown-Mayer in five innings Thursday.
Eight players had at least one hit for the Dragons, who improved to 10-2 in the Wright County West and 12-4 overall.
Bauer Wahl had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run, and Drew Kotzer had two hits while driving in two runs. Meanwhile, Ben Alsleben had a hit, scored two runs and drove in two runs for the Dragons.
Avery Liestman earned the win on the mound, throwing just 55 pitches in five innings. He struck out five and gave up only one hit, a fourth-inning single.
Litchfield’s next game is a non-conference contest with Eden Valley-Watkins, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.