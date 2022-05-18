Calvin Jones scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the 11th inning as Litchfield won for the third time in five days Tuesday, beating Watertown-Mayer 4-3 at Dragon Field in Litchfield.
It was the Dragons’ second win in a row over a state-ranked team, as Watertown-Mayer was ranked fourth in Class AA, and Annandale, who Litchfield beat 6-5 on Monday, is ranked No. 8. Annandale and Watertown-Mayer also held the first- and second-place spots, respectively, in the Wright County Conference West heading into this week.
Litchfield, 5-8 in the WCC and 7-8 overall, is scheduled to play a nonconference game at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 7 p.m. Thursday, then travel to Watertown-Mayer for a rematch at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Dragons trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh Tuesday, but sent the game to extra innings when Hunter Schultz delivered a two-out double to drive home Bradley Larson from second base.
Neither team got much going in extra innings until Litchfield’s rally in the 11th. Jones reached base on a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Anthony Estrada that was misplayed for an error by Watertown-Mayer. No. 9 hitter Jack McCann then loaded the bases with an infield hit. Senior catcher Bauer Wahl drove a ball to right that was misplayed for an error, bringing Jones home with the winning run.
Owen Carlson earned the win on the mound, delivering three scoreless innings in relief of starter Caden Besemer, who went the first eight innings of the game. Besemer allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out seven. Carlson gave up two hits and struck out three over the final three innings.