Litchfield’s dream postseason run turned into a nightmare in the Section 5AA championship game Thursday.
Holy Family Catholic, 18-5, took advantage of two Dragons errors to score three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and beat Litchfield 8-7 to win the Section 5AA title and advance to the State Class AA Baseball Tournament.
Litchfield, the underdog eighth seed, saw its season end with a 12-14 record. Litchfield reached the finals, where they needed to beat Holy Family twice to claim the section championship, by winning four of its first five playoff games. The Dragons' only section loss was to Holy Family on Monday.
Litchfield built a 6-5 lead through six innings Thursday, then added another run in the top of the seventh. But the lead and game crumbled in the bottom of the seventh.
Owen Carlson started and battled through five innings for the Dragons. He allowed six hits and six walks, giving up a home run, but kept the Dragons in the hunt.
Holy Family got three runs in the second and two more in the fourth. Litchfield scored a run in the first, then put four more on the board in the third, as it took advantage of five Holy Family errors in the game.
Caden Besemer relieved Carlson and pitched a scoreless sixth, but ended up with the loss. Besemer was within an out of getting the Dragons the win — and a second game in the finals — before Holy Family got a two-out, opposite-field single to push home the winning runs.
Jaxon Marquardt carried the big bat for Litchfield, going 2-for-3 at the plate and driving home three runs. Jack McCann had two hits and a run scored.