Five infield errors spelled doom for the Litchfield baseball team Thursday in the Section 5AA quarterfinal game at Rockford.
The teams were scoreless after two innings, but Rockford broke things open with two runs in the third and four in the fourth on its way to a 9-1 win.
Litchfield, 9-12 overall, will play Glencoe-Silver Lake in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Glencoe-Silver Lake is the defending state champion in Class AA.
Saturday at Saints Field in Dassel. Rockford, 13-8 overall, advances to the section semifinal where it will meet Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6 in Dassel.
The section championship is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
The Dragons managed just three hits, while striking out 10 times, Thursday. Senior catcher Bauer Wahl led the team with two hits.
Caden Besemer took the loss on the mound, allowing eight runs on nine hits.