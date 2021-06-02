Litchfield's normally sound pitching and defense deserted it Tuesday afternoon as it lost to Breck 12-2 in the Section 5AA playoffs at Optimist Park.
The fourth-seeded Dragons, 16-6, fall into the losers bracket, where they will play Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Thursday at home. Breck, the fifth-seed, will play at Glencoe-Silver Lake Thursday in the winner's side of the bracket.
Litchfield committed five errors and had five wild pitches as Breck scored six unearned runs on the way to the victory.
Senior right-hander Ben Alsleben allowed 10 Breck hits while striking out six.
Meanwhile, outside of a solo home run by senior outfielder Drew Kotzer, the Dragons had a difficult time getting anything going offensively. Litchfield finished with three hits — a double by Gavin Thiel, a single by Alsleben and Kotzer's home run.
Breck held a 4-2 lead through four innings, but got two in the fifth and six more in the sixth to seal the victory.
Litchfield now must prepare for a win-or-go-home meeting with Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, a team with whom the Dragons split a pair of regular season games. HLWW won the first meeting 10-5 behind a 15-strikeout effort by their ace Noah Bush. Litchfield won the rematch with their ace, Avery Liestman, tossing a one-hitter through six innings in a 9-0 win.