Rockford took advantage of four Litchfield errors as it beat the Dragons 8-6 Monday in a Wright County Conference West game at Optimist Park.
Litchfield’s bats were alive early in the game as it scored five runs in the first two innings. The Dragons looked ready to put even more runs on the board in the third, but they let a bases-loaded opportunity slip by without pushing across any runs. They went the next three innings without mounting much of an offensive threat, before getting one run in the bottom of the seventh.