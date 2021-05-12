Ben Alsleben got off to a tough start on the mound Tuesday, but he settled down quickly, and Litchfield’s bats came alive in the middle innings as the Dragons beat Annandale 5-2 at Optimist Park.
Alsleben gave up two runs in the first inning, but shut down the Cardinals after that, scattering eight hits and walking three while striking out six to earn the complete-game victory.
Meanwhile, Avery Liestman delivered a two-run single in the third inning to tie the game, and Bennett Lecher drilled a two-run double in the fourth for what proved to be the winning runs.
The win helped Litchfield, 11-4 overall, maintain its hold on a first-place tie in the Wright County West Conference with Glencoe-Silver Lake at 9-2.
Litchfield plays another home game Thursday, against Watertown-Mayer, with a 4:30 p.m. start time at Optimist Park.