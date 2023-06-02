Anthony Estrada

Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada takes a swing at a pitch during a game against Maple Lake earlier this season. On Thursday, Estrada smashed a three-run home run to help Litchfield top Norwood Young America 7-5 in the Section 5AA tournament.

 STAFF PHOTOS BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Anthony Estrada’s three-run home run in the fifth inning helped Litchfield rally for a 7-5 win over Norwood Young America in the Section 5AA semifinals Thursday at Norwood Sports Complex.

Eighth-seeded Litchfield, 11-12 on the season, will play third-seeded Holy Family Catholic, 16-5, in the winner’s bracket final at 7 p.m. Monday at Fritz Field in Cologne. Holy Family advanced to the final with a 2-1 win over Glencoe-Silver Lake.

