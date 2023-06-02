Anthony Estrada’s three-run home run in the fifth inning helped Litchfield rally for a 7-5 win over Norwood Young America in the Section 5AA semifinals Thursday at Norwood Sports Complex.
Eighth-seeded Litchfield, 11-12 on the season, will play third-seeded Holy Family Catholic, 16-5, in the winner’s bracket final at 7 p.m. Monday at Fritz Field in Cologne. Holy Family advanced to the final with a 2-1 win over Glencoe-Silver Lake.
NYA, 20-3, will meet Breck in an elimination bracket game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Cologne.
Senior Calvin Jones led Litchfield with three hits and two runs scored Thursday, while Connor Taber added two hits and two RBI.
NYA led 3-1 after two innings, but Litchfield came back with two runs in the top of the third to tie the game. Then the Dragons exploded for four runs in the fifth to go ahead 7-3.
But NYA, which outhit Litchfield 12-9, wasn’t done, scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth to close to within 7-5.
Hunter Schultz started and went six innings to get the win on the mound for Litchfield, scattering 12 hits while striking out four and walking two.
Caden Besemer relieved in the seventh and survived a rocky outing in which he walked three to pick up the save. NYA had runners on second and third with two outs when Besemer got a called third strike for the final out of the game.
After an uneven start to the season, Litchfield appears to have hit its stride in the postseason.
After dropping a doubleheader to Annandale on May 11, the Dragons’ record stood at 5-10. Since then, they’ve won six of eight, including three straight wins in the Section 5AA tournament.
The Dragons still haven’t climbed back to a .500 record, but they are just two wins from the state tournament.