Ben Alsleben scattered three hits over 6 1/3 innings to lead Litchfield to a 6-0 win over Watertown-Mayer Thursday in a Wright County Conference-West baseball game.
Litchfield, which improved to 3-0 in conference and 3-1 overall, collected six hits, including two from Hunter Theil, as it scored four runs in the first three innings.
Bennett Lecher, Bauer Wahl, Winky Estrada and Christian Kelsey drove in one run each for the Dragons.
Litchfield is scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. today at New London-Spicer.