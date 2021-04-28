Rockford rallied for two late-inning runs to beat Litchfield 3-2 Tuesday at Optimist Park, spoiling the Dragons' opportunity at a sweep of the teams' home-and-home series.
Litchfield, which beat Rockford 8-4 on Monday at Rockford, had a 2-1 lead through five innings Tuesday. But Rockford got a run in the sixth and another in the seventh to take the win.
The Dragons, 5-2 overall, had nine hits in each of the games, but failed to capitalize on their 9-5 advantage in hits in the second contest. Bennett Lecher and Riley Taber had two hits each for the Dragons on Tuesday.
Ben Alsleben was the tough-luck loser after allowing five his and striking out seven while going the distance Tuesday.
The Dragons' road game against Rockford was a different story as Lecher and Bauer Wahl collected two hits each.
Wahl and Alsleben each drove in two runs, and they each also had a double.
Avery Liestman earned the win on the mound Monday, allowing seven hits while striking out five and walking one. Just one of Rockford's four runs were earned.