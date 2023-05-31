The third time was the charm for Litchfield's baseball team.
Eighth-seeded Litchfield rode the strong pitching arm of senior Bradley Larson and took advantage of six Rockford errors to earn a 10-1 win over Rockford, the top seed in Section 5AA, in the second round of the section tournament.
Litchfield, 10-12 overall, will play fifth-seeded Norwood Young America, 20-2, in the winner's bracket semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Norwood Sports Complex.
Rockford, 15-4, falls into the elimination bracket where it plays 13th seeded Dassel-Cokato Thursday.
Litchfield lost to Rockford twice during the regular season, but previous results didn't matter Tuesday as the Dragons punched out nine hits and took command early with a five-run second inning.
While Litchfield's bats were lively, Larson was keeping Rockford's hitters off balance. He gave up just four hits while striking out 10 on his way to the complete game victory.
Jack McCann had two hits and seven other players had one hit each. Caden Besemer drove home two runs with a double.