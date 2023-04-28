Let's play baseball

Litchfield got back-to-back pitching gems from two seniors as it swept a double-header from Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Thursday at Optimist Park.

Playing in a steady drizzle, the Dragons, 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the WCC West, opened with a 2-0 win, then capped the day with a 10-4 win.

