Litchfield got back-to-back pitching gems from two seniors as it swept a double-header from Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Thursday at Optimist Park.
Playing in a steady drizzle, the Dragons, 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the WCC West, opened with a 2-0 win, then capped the day with a 10-4 win.
Caden Besemer got the win in the first game, allowing just two hits over seven innings. He struck out six and walked only one, and needed just 92 pitches to secure the win. Connor Taber and Ashton Sullivan had two hits each for Litchfield. Sullivan also drove in a run, as did Jack McCann.
Bradley Larson picked up the win on the mound in the second game, allowing four hits and striking out five over six innings of work. Hunter Schultz closed on the Dragons’ win, striking out two and walking one while not allowing a hit in one inning pitched.
Litchfield piled up 10 hits, with three players — Anthony Estrada, Jaxson Marquardt and McCann getting two hits each. Marquardt scored two runs, while Estrada drove home three.
Litchfield was scheduled to play host to Eden Valley-Watkins in a nonconference game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.