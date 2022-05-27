Caden Besemer pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts, and Winky Estrada drove in three runs to lead Litchfield over Breck 7-2 Thursday in the opening round of the Section 5AA baseball tournament.
The eighth-seeded Dragons, 8-11 overall, move into the double-elimination portion of the tournament now, where they will face top-seeded Southwest Christian Tuesday in Cologne. Southwest Christian beat Patrick Henry 11-1 Thursday.
Litchfield and Breck were tied 1-1 until the fifth inning, when the Dragons erupted for four runs. Estrada had a two-run double with two outs to push across the first two Litchfield runs. Estrada scored on a Besemer single, and Besemer scored on a Breck error as the Dragons increased their lead to 5-1.
Beau Weseloh had a single and drove in two runs for Litchfield, while Hunter Schulz had two hits and scored two runs.