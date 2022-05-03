Lichfield scored three runs in the fifth inning and played errorless ball as it beat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 4-1 Monday at Howard Lake.
The Dragons improved to 3-5 overall, breaking out of a rough patch in which they lost three games last week and were outscored 42-13.
Bauer Wahl and Winky Estrada led Litchfield at the plate, getting two hits each. Wahl also scored a run, while Estrada drove in one run.
Caden Besemer earned the win, going all seven innings will giving up four hits. He struck out six and walked four, while holding HLWW scoreless until the fifth inning.
Litchfield is scheduled to meeting Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted again today. A home game, the Dragons will meet the Lakers at Saints Field in Dassel, because Optimist Park in Litchfield is unavailable due to construction. Litchfield is scheduled to play another home game on the road, against Dassel-Cokato Thursday at Saints Field.