Litchfield suffered just its second losing season in the 17 years last year, due in part to the inconsistency of a young and inexperienced pitching staff.
Dragons coach Jeff Wollin hopes attendance at last year’s school of hard knocks — during which Litchfield posted a 9-13 record — puts Litchfield hurlers on the dean’s list this season.
“With all but three starters returning, including the entire pitching staff, the Dragons have good reason for optimism entering the 2023 season,” Wollin said, adding that the addition of a several players from a winning junior varsity team will bolster the lineup even more.
“The key will be how much improvement these players have made after gaining valuable experience last spring and summer,” Wollin added.
Full-time returning starters include seniors Caden Besemer (pitcher/catcher/infielder) and Connor Taber (shortstop), and junior Hunter Schultz (outfield/pitcher). Six other part-time starters also return, including seniors Calvin Jones (IF/P), Ashton Sullivan (P/OF), Bradley Larson (C/P/3B) and Owen Carlson (P/1B/3B), junior Jack McCann (OF) and sophomore Anthony Estrada (C/OF/3B).
Besemer and Taber will serve at the team’s co-captains, providing leadership to go with their physical skills.
Besemer posted a 4-4 record with one save while pitching 56 innings and notching a 3.16 ERA.
“Caden Besemer is our best pitcher and catcher and most versatile player,” Wollin said. “As a third-year varsity player, he should be a key hitter near the top of our lineup and an experienced leader.”
Schultz was Litchfield’s leading hitter during his sophomore season, going 23-for-67 (.343 average) at the plate. He drove in 12 runs and scored 15 while knocking out four doubles and two home runs.
“(Schultz) could also help us out this year in our pitching rotation,” Wollin said. “(He) leads by example by working hard in practice and playing hard in games.”
Other players expected to contribute this season include juniors Tucker Liestman (P/1B) and Jaxon Marquardt (C/1B), seniors Francisco Castellon (OF) and Cam Baalson (OF/1B/P), and sophomore Ben Olson (IF/OF).
For the Dragons to have success this season, they’ll need to improve defensively from last season, as well as replace the top three hitters — Beau Weseloh, Bauer Wahl and Winky Estrada — who all graduated.
Wollin, who’s entering his 34th season as Litchfield head coach, expects competition in the Wright County Conference to be as strong as ever, with defending Section 5AA champion Watertown-Mayer the odds-on favorite to win the conference title. Rockford and Glencoe-Silver Lake also will be in the mix.
He’d also like to believe his own team can compete in the WCC West.
“Our overall goal every year is to win the (conference) and Section 5AA championships,” Wollin said. “To achieve these goals and have a successful season, we will need contributions from our entire lineup — hitting, pitching and fielding.
“We don’t have any real dominant players, but we do have a lot of guys with some talent and experience from last year,” he added. “It will take a complete team effort to maximize those things.”