Litchfield is two wins from the State Class AA Baseball Tournament.
The Dragons built a 6-0 lead through two innings, then held on to beat Breck 6-4 in the Section 5AA elimination bracket final Tuesday at Cologne.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 10:47 am
Litchfield, 12-13 overall, advances to the finals, where it will need to beat Holy Family Catholic twice to win the section title and a berth in the state tournament. First pitch for the championship is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday at Cologne. If the Dragons win, the two teams would play again at 7 p.m.
Eighth-seeded Litchfield and third-seeded Holy Family, 17-5, met in the winner’s bracket semifinal on Monday at Cologne, with Holy Family rallying to beat the Dragons 6-4.
Junior Hunter Schultz earned the win on the mound Tuesday giving up just five hits and walking two while striking out eight. He threw 106 pitches, 66 for strikes, before being relieved by Owen Carlson in the seventh inning. Carlson allowed two walks, but struck out one, to secure the Litchfield win and earn a hard-fought save.
Senior catcher Caden Besemer and Schultz led the Dragons at the plate, each collecting two hits. Meanwhile, sophomore designated hitter Anthony Estrada was 1-for-3 with three RBI. Litchfield finished with nine hits.
Litchfield has won five of its last eight games and is 7-3 since dropping a double-header to Annandale on May 11, when the Dragons’ record fell to 5-10.