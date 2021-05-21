Avery Liestman pitched a no-hitter Thursday night to propel Litchfield to a 2-0 win over New London-Spicer in a Wright County West Conference game at Optimist Park.
Liestman, a right-handed senior, struck out 12 and walked only one as he faced just one batter over the minimum. New London-Spicer's lone runner did not advance past first base.
Liestman threw just 86 pitches in the seven-inning contest, 62 of them for strikes.
Litchfield got the only runs it needed in the first inning when Drew Kotzer laced a two-run single. The Dragons had only four hits, with Winky Estrada getting two of those, including a double. Caden Besemer also had a single.
Litchfield improved to 14-4 overall and remained in first place in the WCWC at 11-2.