The lineup might look quite a bit different from last season, but the goals remain pretty much the same for the Litchfield baseball team as they’ve been the past few years.
“Based on our recent and historical performances ... to compete for and win the conference and section titles,” Dragons coach Jeff Wollin said. “The key to achieving those goals and having a successful season are ... replacing some very effective pitchers, finding the best combination of players and positions from a group of new players, and being able to continue improving enough to find success at a higher level.”
Litchfield won the Wright County Conference West last season with a 12-2 record and finished 16-7 overall. It was the latest in a legacy of success for the program, which has had only one losing season since 2006.
Several of the leaders on that team, including three top pitchers, have graduated. The group included Avery Liestman and Ben Alsleben, both pitcher/shortstops, outfielders Bennett Lecher and Drew Kotzer, and pitcher/outfielder Hunter Thiel.
But there’s a crew of four starters who return this season, all of whom have a diversity of talent. Three seniors — catcher/shortstop Bauer Wahl, shortstop/third baseman Winky Estrada and pitcher/third base/first base Beau Weseloh, will serve as tri-captains of the team this season.
Junior Caden Besemer, who’s seen time as pitcher, catcher, infielder and outfielder is another returning starter.
That group could be joined on the varsity roster by a group of underclassmen, including juniors Connor Taber (infield), Calvin Jones (infield/pitcher), Bradley Larson (picher/catcher/outfield), Owen Carlson (pitcher/outfield), Ashton Sullivan (pitcher/outfield), sophomores Hunter Schultz (outfield/pitcher) and Jack McCann (outfield/infield), and freshman Anthony Estrada (third base/outfield/catcher).
Others who look to earn varsity spots or form the core of the junior varsity include senior Dre Joyner, juniors Cam Baalson, Chase Housman, Francisco Castellon and Zack Stockland, and sophomores Tucker Liestman and Jaxon Marquardt.
“As you can see from the positions listed above, we have a lot of flexibility and versatility, with a lot of guys who can play multiple positions,” said Wollin, who is in his 34th year of coaching, the last 32 in Litchfield. “We also have quite a few pitching prospects, which we will need after losing our top three pitchers from last year.”
Though many have not seen varsity playing time, they have played a lot of baseball at the various levels of spring and summer baseball programs.
“The big question is how soon they can come together as a team and adjust to the varsity level,” Wollin said.
The Dragons will have to meld quickly, because playing in the Wright County Conference West will give them no room for “off days.”
Glencoe-Silver Lake, which won three state tournament games by the 10-run rule by a combined score of 36-3 last season, will again be one of the favorites in the WCC West. Other teams that will be in the mix should be Rockford, Annandale and Watertown-Mayer.
“In my slightly biased opinion, we play in the toughest (Class) AA conference in the state and the strongest AA section (5AA) in the state,” Wollin said. “Last year, both the AA state champion (GSL) and Minnesota Mr. Baseball (Noah Bush of HL-W-W) came from our conference and section.”
Section 5AA boasted six teams in the QRF Top 20 at the end of last season, with Glencoe-Silver Lake ranked No. 1. The Panthers lost to only one team all season — Litchfield, which swept a doubleheader in early May.
“After winning the conference title the past two seasons (2019 and 2021, with no season played in 2020 due to COVID), we hope to again be competitive and in the mix to defend our titles,” Wollin said. “G-SL will probably be the favorite, but several other teams that were young last year will be much improved.”