Another day, another wild game for the Litchfield baseball team.
Two days after surviving a 10-inning game in which they blew a five-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Dragons nearly pulled a huge comeback of their own Thursday afternoon at Annandale.
Trailing 7-2, Litchfield scored four runs in the top of the seventh couldn’t push across the tying run as it fell 7-6 in the Wright County Conference West game.
Connor Taber belted a three-run home run in the seventh, which pulled the Dragons to within a run. Winky Estrada hit a fly ball to the warning track that Annandale caught for the final out.
Six players — Bauer Wahl, Taber, Caden Besemer, Beau Weseloh, Jack McCann and Ashton Sullivan — had one hit each for Litchfield. Wahl and Besemer each drove in a run.
Junior right-hander Bradley Larson took the loss on the mound for Litchfield, giving up six runs on seven hits in four innings of work. Calvin Jones and Hunter Schultz each pitched an inning of relief.
Litchfield fell to 2-2 with the loss, 1-2 in the conference. The Dragons were scheduled to play at Watertown-Mayer today.