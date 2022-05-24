Eden Valley-Watkins scored a run in each of the first three innings and added another in the sixth as it held of Litchfield 4-2 in a nonconference game Monday at Watkins.
It was the final regular season game for Litchfield, which fell to 7-11 overall. Eden Valley-Watkins is 9-9.
Litchfield now turns its attention to the Section 5AA tournament, with seedings expected to be released late Tuesday morning. Section 5AA has traditionally been an extremely competitive field, with last year’s Class AA state champion, Glencoe-Silver Lake, coming from the section.
The section tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday with a single-elimination first round for Litchfield, and Dragons coach Jeff Wollin used Monday’s game as a sort of tune up for the section, giving each of his top three pitchers some work.
Caden Besemer went two innings as the starter, giving up four hits and two runs, while striking out three. Ashton Sullivan went three innings, allowing two hits, a run, three walks and getting six strikeouts. Owen Carlson wrapped up the game with an inning of work, in which he allowed a run on one hit and a walk while striking out two.
Bauer Wahl had two of Litchfield’s five hits. Beau Weseloh had a hit and drove in a run.