Litchfield played what Coach Jeff Wollin called its best game of the season in beating Wright County West-leading Annandale 6-5 Monday at Dragon Field in Litchfield.
Ashton Sullivan earned the win on the mound, using his 110th pitch of the game to finish off the final hitter in a complete-game victory. He allowed six hits while walking five and striking out six.
The win pushed Litchfield’s record to 4-8 in the Wright County Conference West and 6-8 overall. Annandale fell to 10-2 in WCCW and 10-3 overall.
Sullivan also was a difference-maker at the plate, driving in two runs on 1-for-3 hitting.
Senior first baseman Beau Weseloh was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Center fielder Jack McCann went 2-for-3 and scored a run, while Caden Besemer had a hit, scored two runs and drove in a run for the Dragons.
Litchfield trailed 4-3 after Annandale scored twice in the top of the fifth, but the Dragons rallied for three in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead. Litchfield took advantage of some timely hitting and a couple of Annandale errors in the inning. McCann led off with a triple, and scored on a wild pitch, tying the game. Bauer Wahl reached base on an error, and Hunter Schultz was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced on a passed ball, and Wahl scored on Besemer’s sacrifice fly to right. Schultz scored on Weseloh’s two-out double to left for a 6-4 Dragons lead.
Annandale mounted a two-out rally in the top of the seventh to close to within 6-5, but with the tying run on second, Sullivan induced a line drive out to center to end the game.
Litchfield is scheduled to play Watertown-Mayer at 4:30 p.m. today at Dragon Field in a another Wright County West game.