Litchfield VFW Post 2818 earned a trip to the District 6 tournament with a 7-6 win over Sartell Tuesday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Ben Olson scattered 12 hits and walked one as he earned the complete game victory, which helped Litchfield take the deciding game in the three-game sub-district series.
Litchfield, the ninth seed in the district, advances to the eighth-team District 6 double-elimination tournament, which is set for Monday through Wednesday, July 24-26, at Brainerd. The top two teams from that tournament advance to the VFW State Tournament Aug. 2-6 in St. Cloud.
Olson also had two hits and scored two runs Tuesday, and Anthony Estrada added two hits and three RBI. Ethan Holtz's two-run single in the sixth inning gave Litchfield a 7-2 lead, just enough cushion as Sartell rallied for four runs in its last at bat.
Olson, Estrada, Holtz and catcher Carson Brummond are Litchfield's four 16-year-olds on what is an otherwise young 16U team, coach Jeff Wollin said.
Litchfield and Sartell split the first two games of their sub-district playoff series on Monday, with Sartell taking the first game 15-8 but Litchfield rallying to take the second game 10-8 on Sartell's home field.
Sartell took advantage of eight walks in the series opener. The teams were even with 11 hits each, and Sartell committed three errors to just one for Litchfield.
Holtz had three hits, and Jordan Abbott two hits and four RBI for Litchfield, but it wasn't enough.
Post 2818 rallied to win the second game, overcoming a 5-2 deficit by scoring eight runs in the final three innings. Olson collected four hits and five RBI to lead Litchfield at the plate.
Meanwhile, Gideon Boerema pitched six solid innings, then battled through a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh in hold on for the win and keep Litchfield's postseason alive.