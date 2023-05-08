Litchfield struggled through a busy week of games, as it played catch-up after having earlier games postponed due to weather.
A 3-0 loss Saturday at Southwest Christian capped a five-game stretch that saw the Dragons win just once and fall to 4-7 on the season.
Litchfield was scheduled to play host to Glencoe-Silver Lake on Monday in a makeup of a twin bill postponed from April 20. Another doubleheader is scheduled for Thursday at Annandale, before closing the week with a nonconference game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa at noon Saturday at Siebert Field on the University of Minnesota campus.
Litchfield managed just three hits as it fell to Southwest Christian 3-0 Saturday.
Owen Carlson took the loss on the mound, despite pitching a strong game. Though he surrendered 10 hits, he also struck out six and walked only one.
The Dragons had plenty of offense as they squared off against Dassel-Cokato Thursday for a Wright County Conference doubleheader. But they could have used some more defense in the second game.
Caden Besemer, Connor Taber and Hunter Schultz had two hits each for the Dragons in the first game. Schultz also drove in three runs, and Taber had two RBI. Meanwhile, Besemer scored three runs.
Meanwhile, Bradley Larson was dominant on the mound, scattering six hits and striking out six to earn the complete-game victory.
It looked like it might be more of the same in Game 2, with the Dragons building an 8-2 lead through six innings. But things unraveled quickly in the top of the seventh inning. Two errors and a high fly ball that was lost in the sky as dusk set in, combined with seven hits, allowed the Dassel-Cokato to score nine times in the top of the seventh.
Litchfield managed another run in its last at-bat, but it wasn’t enough.
Taber, Jack McCann and Ashton Sullivan had two hits each for Litchfield. McCann also scored four runs, while Sullivan drove in three.
Unbeaten Norwood Young America flexed its offensive firepower in a nonconference win May 2 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
NYA collected 12 hits as it overcame an early 4-1 deficit to win going away. The Raiders scored three in the third to tie the game 4-4 before taking control with a four-run fourth inning.
Owen Carlson took the loss, allowing 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings of work. He did strike out six.
Anthony Estrada, Jack McCann and Hunter Schultz had two hits each in the loss.
Rockford scored in every inning but the sixth to win the Wright County West tilt with Litchfield on May 1.
The Dragons built a 5-3 lead through three innings, but their bats went silent from there, and Rockford rallied for the win.
Calvin Jones and Caden Besemer led the Litchfield offense with two hits each. Jones also scored three runs. Connor Taber had a hit and drove in two runs.