Jaelyn Baseman didn’t leave the State Class AA Track and Field Meet with the medal she had hoped for, but the Litchfield senior couldn’t be too disappointed.
“I’m excited to be here,” Baseman said. “I might not have gotten first, but I PR’d, and I felt great. That’s all I really care about.”
Baseman launched a personal-best shot put throw of 39-feet, 3.25 inches to finish second in the event.
It was a good conclusion to a high school throwing career that began in seventh grade.
“It’s such a good feeling, because you had all the years, memories,” Baseman said of seeing her last high school competition. “But it’s also sad, you know? But I’m moving on to St. Mary’s (University in Winona), so it will be good.”
Baseman will pursue a nursing degree at St. Mary’s, but she also plans to compete on the track team, hoping to grow her shot put and discus skills.
Those skills have grown pretty consistently throughout her high school career, according to Litchfield coach Tait Christensen.
“I can just tell by the way kids walk sometimes,” Christensen said of when he realized Baseman’s potential as a thrower. “And you could tell she was quick, and we found out right away.”
Both Baseman and Christensen credit her participation in another varsity sport — dance line — with helping her throwing. While dance and shot put might seem an unlikely combination, elements of dance transfer well in the throwing circle, Christensen said.
“You know, it’s her body awareness,” he said. “That’s part of it, is knowing where her body is, and using that.”
Baseman starting dancing as a youngster, long before she ever picked up a shot put. She continued into high school, dancing with the Dragon Flame dance team, of which she was a captain this year. Those long, exhausting dance practices played a role in her shot put skills she said.
“For dance, you need a lot of strength and technique,” Baseman said. “It’s like it works perfectly for this (shot put), because you need a lot of technique, and you need to have that power. So I think they combined pretty well.”
Baseman’s personal-record throw came on her first attempt in the finals heat at state. She could tell it was good as it left her hand.
“I just had the oomph,” she said with a smile. “You know, it was a great feeling. Second place in state, that’s insane!”
There were plenty of other strong performances by Litchfield athletes at the state meet, including:
- T.J. Christensen, a junior, earned fourth place in both the boys shot put and discus. His discus throw of 167-9 on Saturday was a personal-best. His shot put distance of 53-0.5 Friday was short of a personal best but he was still pleased with his weekend.
“The discus being a PR for me, that was good,” Christensen said. “Shot put was not as good, but I’m still pretty happy.”
- Senior Raina Kaping finished in a tie for fourth in the pole vault, with a height of 11 feet. Mankato East’s Rylie Hansen won the event with a vault of 11-6.
- Senior Lillia Chvatal finished sixth in the long jump, going 16-4.5.
- Junior Grace Schmidt finished 11th in the discus with a throw of 107-5 in her first state meet competition.