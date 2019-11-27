Last season was a very good seaon for Litchfield's boys basketball team. The Dragons finished with a 21-5 record to sit atop the Wright County Conference West standings. They had multiple win streaks of five games or more throughout the season. Their season ended in the section semifinals against a Minneapolis North team, which went on to win the section over Breck 62-53.
This year, with top scorers Alex Gruenke and Owen Boerema graduating, head coach Matt Draeger hopes the returning players follow the lead established by the departing players about how to approach the season.
“I think we just got to get our kids to buy into what the seniors from last year left us,” Draeger said. “How to play together, how to work hard every day, how to practice and how to compete at a high level.”
Draeger said that the coaching staff is going to find out who will step up for them. Juniors Tyson Michels, Avery Liestman and Drew Kotzer will look to carry the load, as they were the top non-senior scorers on the team. The roles on the team still aren't defined, according to Draeger, so it will take some time to figure out those roles.
“It might take the first month,” Draeger said. “It might take the first two months to find out what kind of team they have.”
Even though the Dragons aren't sure what type of team they have, Draeger is sure they aren't going to change their style of play and what they want to accomplish on the court. Their size this season is not the same as in years past, so that will be a big adjustment for the team trying to find an identity.
Draeger believes that if a team's scoring is one dimensional, eventually opponents will figure out ways to stop it.
But Draeger said the big thing he looks for is improvement. The goal is to try to get better every day and hope that the team is playing its best at the end of the season.
“We don't really look at standings and where we want to be,” Draeger said. “We're just trying to get better. We've got new kids. Right now we got to figure out who's going to play and try and make our team as good as we can.”
The WCC West is a tough conference, with five of seven teams finishing better than or within a game of .500 in the conference. But for the first part of the schedule, Litchfield will look to establish who it is before trying to set postseason goals.
“Basketball is such a long season,” Draeger said. “We have two top-ranked teams in our conference and we probably should have a third. Some nights we're going to look really good, then the other night we're not going to look very good.”
Draeger said that the Dragons are excited to get the season going. Although they have a lot of young players who haven't established themselves on the varsity level yet, they're excited because they have options.
“Now we just got to try to put the puzzle together and that's the exciting part of coaching.” Draeger said.