Litchfield earned the No. 4 seed and a home game in the first round of the Section 5AA Tournament.
The Dragon, 17-9 overall, will take on No. 13 seed Dassel-Cokato, 6-18, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Litchfield High School gym.
Litchfield has beaten their rivals to the east twice this season, blowing them out in the first game and escaping with a five-point win just three weeks ago. Litchfield finished the regular season with an 8-6 record in the Wright County West Conference, while D-C was 1-13 in the WCC West.
Litchfield coach Matt Draeger said that right now the team is only focused on the D-C game. He is not going to let the team get too far ahead of themselves.
“D-C is a hard working team who are well-coached,” Draeger said. “We are hoping to play well to allow us a chance to win.”
Over the final month, the Dragons posted a 3-4 record. They did lose to tough teams, but the offense has been a little inconsistent, not scoring more than 50 in any of its final seven games. But Draeger said the team has played its brand of basketball.
“We play in one of the tougher out-of-state conferences and every night is a challenge,” Draeger said. “But our effort and mindset have been consistent all year. We hope to play well in section play to give ourselves a chance to advance as far as we can.”
If Litchfield advances Thurday, it would take on the winner of No. 5 Marantha and No. 12 Breck. Marantha is expected to advance, with both Litchfield and Marantha beating Breck this season. There hasn't been much crossover in the teams' schedules. Marantha lost to Annandale in the first month of the season, and the Dragons split their games with Annandale this year.
“We have scouted Marantha and know them pretty well,” Draeger said. “They are a really good team, but right now we are focused on D-C only.”
If Litchfield hopes to extend its season, it will have have to play its basketball now, Draeger said.
“Section games are about playing your best,” Draeger said. “Usually the team that gets on a roll advances far. That's what we are looking to do.”