Ben Ammermann finished 21st individually to help the Litchfield boys cross country team to a ninth-place finish in the Litchfield Invitational Thursday.
Ammermann, a senior, covered the 5,000-meter course in 17:03.1. Devin Steinhaus registered the Dragons’ second-best time, finishing 34th overall in 17:27.5.
Jacob Bright of West Central Area took the boys championship with a time of 15:25.3, nearly 16 seconds ahead of runner-up Luke Swanson of Northwest.
Litchfield finished with 262 points, just six behind seventh-place Hutchinson. Hopkins, paced by a trio of runners in the top five, won the 21-team boys division with 42 points. Dassel-Cokato finished 12th with 325 points, and Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball was 20th with 508.
Litchfield’s girls team finished 18th among 20 teams, with 478 points. St. Louis Park won the girls race with 115 points. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball took 12th place overall with 268 points, and Dassel-Cokato was 15th with 394.
Camryn Iverson led the Dragons girls with a time of 21:08.8 to finish 66th overall. Kimberlyn Case was 91st in 21:47.2.
Hutchinson’s Isabelle Schmitz won a close girls race in 17:57.5. Sydney Dreylow of Hopkins was second in 18:00.5, and Laci Povenzano of Hopkis was third in 18:07.6.
LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL
Thursday, Oct. 3
at Litchfield Golf Course
Boys
Team scoring: 1. Hopkins 42, 2. West Central Area 62, 3. Northwest 130, 4. Delano 170, 5. Waconia 194, 6. Annandale 196, 7. Albany 221, 8. Hutchinson 256, 9. Litchfield 262, 10. St. Louis Park 281, 11. Orono 312, 12. Dassel-Cokato 325, 13. Glencoe-Silver Lake 337, 14. Maple Lake 357, 15. New London-Spicer 372, 16. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 394, 17. Sauk Rapids 401, 18. Holdingford 442, 19. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity/Mayer Lutheran 490, 20. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 508, 21. Watertown-Mayer 599.
Individual
Top five — (1) Jacob Bright, WCA, 15:25.3 (2) Luke Swanson, NW 15:41.1 (3) Niko Schmanski, Hop, 15:48.8 (4) Benjamin Haberman, Hop, 15:59.6 (5) Leo Goodman, Hop, 16:10.1
Litchfield results: 21. Ben Ammermann 17:03.1, 34. Devin Steinhaus 17:27.5, 60. Gavyn Sundve 18:02.6, 71. Andrew Jodeman 18:20.1, 76. George Tepfer 18:22.8.
Girls
Team scoring
1. St. Louis Park 115, 2. Hopkins 123, 3. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 125, 4. Albany 142, 5. Waconia 148, 6. Eastview 166, 7. Maple lake 204, 8. Delano 231, 9. Annandale 239, 10. West Central Area 255, 11. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity/Mayer Lutheran 267, 12. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 268, 13. Orono 288, 14. Hutchinson 313, 15. Dassel-Cokato 394, 16. Northwest 399, 17. Holdingford 461, 18. Litchfield 478, 19. Watertown-Mayer 496, 20. New London-Spicer 530
Individual
Top five — 1. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutch, 17:57.5, 2. Sydney Drevlow, Hop, 18:00.5, 3. Laci Provenzano, Hop, 18:07.6, 4. Addison Hoof, LP-HT/ML, 18:15.5, 5. Elsa Bergman, Hop, 18:31.6.
Litchfield results — 66. Camryn Iverson 21:08.8, 91. Kimberlyn Case 21:47.2, 101. Emily Joedeman 22:13.2, 108. Alexa Case 22:30.8, 116. Tynisa Lara 23:06.3.