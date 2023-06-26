The Litchfield Blues head into their highly touted Town Ball Tour game tonight on a roll.
Impressive wins over Hutchinson Huskies (7-2) Friday and Rockford Crows (20-2) Sunday demonstrated the Blues’ offensive firepower, as well as their pitching prowess.
The Blues will look to keep it going as they step into the spotlight thrown by FOX 9 TV’s Town Ball Tour, which will see several members of its local news programs visit Optimist Park ahead of today’s 7 p.m. game against Maple Lake.
Sunday’s win over Rockford saw Litchfield punch out 19 hits in 37 at-bats, with four players — Andrew Loch, Eric Hulterstrum, Jake Jones and Cody Klabunde — picking up two hits each. Eddie Estrada Jr. had just one hit, but it was a home run, and he drove in a team-high four runs. Jones added three RBI.
The game was shortened to seven innings by the 10-run rule, but manager John Anderson still had the opportunity to use four pitchers. Loch started and picked up the win, going 3 2/3 innings while allowing two runs on two hits and striking out seven. David Hamm pitched two innings, Seth Weires got one one, and Jordan Lecher pitched the final inning.
Hutchinson would have been expected to present a stiffer challenge for the Blues Friday, but the home team managed a fairly comfortable win. The Huskies scored a run in the first inning and held that lead until the bottom of the fourth when Litchfield pushed across two runs.
The Blues scored five more runs over the next for innings to secure the win.
Hulterstrum and Lecher had two hits each to lead Litchfield’s eight-hit attack.
Meanwhile, Avery Liestman earned the win on the mound with a solid eight innings of work, during which he allowed five hits and a run while striking out 12 and walking four. Joey Hyde pitched the ninth inning, allowing a run on one hit and striking out one.