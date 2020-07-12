The Litchfield Blues’ week started with a 5-1 loss to the Cokato Kernals, but things improved as the team picked up its first win.
The Cokato loss left the Blues feeling they missed an opportunity, where if they made one play, it could have changed the complexion of the game.
It a four-run differential in the score, but the Kernals scored their five runs in five different innings. The Blues avoided giving up big innings, and played solid defense.
“That’s one error through two games,” Blues manager John Anderson said last week. “In preseason, that was really something we focused on. We wanted to back up our pitchers, we wanted them to feel confident on the mound and I think we see that early on. Once our pitchers feel more confident they can make the pitches and it’s going to lead to better things.”
While the bats have been kind of quiet early in the season, the pitching staff led by Owen Boerema have provided a boost. Boerema was named the North Star league pitcher of the week on July 7 after going six scoreless innings while striking out 10. He followed that up with a with a complete game, nine strikeout performance Friday against Maple Lake to help the Blues get their first win.
Boerema also threw almost 130 pitches in that game. That’s a lot of pitches, but the shortened season could change how a manager uses his bullpen. The Blues also have more depth on the mound.
“There might be times in previous years where we reach a point where we’ve exhausted a lot of our arms,” Anderson said. “I don’t feel that way this year. I think we have a lot of guys who can contribute. I don’t see it being an issue. I know Owen and Joey (Hyde) are very, very competent starters. Hopefully they can give us six innings every time and that’s the goal.”
“I’ve been used to it over the years of playing,” Hyde said of having a smaller bullpen. “But this year it’s nice because we gained two pitchers, which is really going to benefit us. Last year we were very short on pitching. I know I threw like 84 some innings, which was like the most in the league. Which definitely gets taxing, because it’s nice to be able to throw five, six innings and then just put somebody else in there.... Sometimes we were so short on pitchers that once you’ve given up five, six runs (when) normally a pitcher comes out ... you may have to stick in there. So having a bullpen is beneficial.”
That being said, Anderson is going to try and keep a two-starter system and has a plan to move forward with the staff.
“It’ll be interesting to see where it goes,” Anderson said. “Say if we need to solidify a third or fourth guy. But I think Dylan Koll is going to be the guy that can be the glue to hold that all together.”
Cokato 5, Litchfield 1 (July 8)
Cokato....... 101 011 100 – 5
Litchfield... 000 001 000 – 1
Litch stats
Batting: Dylan Koll 1-5; Matt Spreiter 1-4; Owen Boerema 0-4, R, SB; Brady Smith 2-3. 2B, BB; Jacob Jones 1-4, RBI; Avery Liestman 1-4; Zach Carlson 0-2; Gabe Lecher 0-2; Andrew Loch 1-3; Kal Volinkaty 1-1; Cody Klabunde 1-2; Toby Chellin 0-1
Pitching: Joey Hyde 6IP-4R-2ER-5H-2BB-4HBP-3K; Koll 3IP 1R-1ER-5H-BB-2K
Litchfield 2, Maple Lake 1 (July 10)
Maple Lake... 000 000 100 – 1
Litchfield...... 000 000 101 – 2
Litch stats
Batting: Andrew Loch 2-5, RBI; Owen Boerema 2-3, HBP; Jacob Jones 0-4; Brady Smith 1-3, BB; Gabe Lecher 0-3, SAC; Matt Spreiter 1-4; Avery Liestman 0-2, HBP; Toby Chellin 0-1; Kal Volinkaty 0-4; Cody Klabunde 3-4, 2R, 2B
Pitching: Owen Boerema (W) 9IP-1R-0ER-8H-BB-9K
Maple Plain Diamond Devils 9, Litchfield Blues 8 F/10 (July 12)
Litchfield...... 002 301 010 1 — 8
Maple Plain... 000 101 014 2 — 9
Litch Stats:
Batting: Andrew Loch 4-5, 4R, RBI, HBP, 2SB; Dylan Koll 2-5, 2RBI, SAC, SB; Jacob Jones 3-5, RBI, BB, 2B; Brady Smith 1-5, 2RBI, 2B; Gabe Lecher 0-4, HBP; Matt Spreiter 2-4, SB; Kal Volinkaty 0-1; Toby Chellin 0-4; Ben Alsleben 0-1; Joey Hyde 0-4, R, BB; Avery Liestman 2-5, 3R, SB
Pitching: Hyde 6IP-5H-2R-1ER-2BB-2HBP-4K; Liestman 2.2IP-5H-3R-3ER-BB-2HBP-K; Koll (L) 1IP-6H-4R-4ER-K