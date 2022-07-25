Litchfield gave up two three-run leads but rallied for the game-winner in the bottom of the 10th to beat the Buffalo Bulldogs 7-6 Sunday afternoon at Optimist Park in the Blues’ final game of the North Star League regular season.
The Blues improved to 16-6 in the league, tied for third place with Maple Lake. Delano, 20-2, and Hutchinson, 19-3, top the league.
The Blues now get several days off before opening the Region 12C playoffs Friday, Aug. 5. All games of the double-elimination region tournament will be played at Optimist Park, with eight teams vying for four available berths in the Minnesota Baseball Association State Class C Tournament.
Litchfield will enter the tournament on a roll, having won four in a row and six of its past seven games — although that last win did not come easily.
The Blues took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning and held it until Buffalo put up three in the top of the seventh inning. Litchfield rallied for three in the bottom of the eighth, but Buffalo came right back with three in the top of the ninth.
Avery Liestman, who had five hits in the game, provided the winning run for Litchfield in the 10th, lining a bases-loaded single to center to drive home Ryan Quast from third base. Liestman finished with two RBI.
Andrew Loch and Jake Jones had three hits each, while Quast added two hits for the Blues, who totaled 19 hits in the game. Catcher Ben Alsleben was 1-for-3 and drove home two runs for Litchfield.
Riley Taber’s one hit, a third-inning triple, led to Litchfield’s first run of the game.
Joey Hyde started on the mound for the Blues and went seven innings. He gave up three runs – none of them earned – and four hits. Jack Ramthun tossed the final three innings and picked up his second win of the week. He gave up three runs in the ninth that allowed Buffalo to tie the game at 6-6, but got the win with a scoreless 10th inning.
Sunday’s win was the Blues’ third of the week, as they beat Maple Plain 6-5 and July 20 and Loretto 5-0 Friday.
Liestman earned a complete game win on the mound Friday, striking out 11 and allowing just three hits against Loretto. Liestman threw just 127 pitches, 88 for strikes, and faced 33 hitters in the win.
Eddie Estrada Jr. led Litchfield’s 14-hit attack with two hits, including a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Cody Klabunde, Liestman, Jones, Eric Hulterstrum and Alsleben also had two hits.
Ramthum earned the win on the mound against Maple Plain, scattering 11 hits and giving up five runs in 6 1/3 innings of work. Alsleben threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, and Liestman closed out the game by securing the final out.
Liestman started the game at third base and had two hits and three RBI to lead Litchfield in hitting. Estrada had two hits and an RBI, and Jones added a hit and RBI.