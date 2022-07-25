Litchfield gave up two three-run leads but rallied for the game-winner in the bottom of the 10th to beat the Buffalo Bulldogs 7-6 Sunday afternoon at Optimist Park in the Blues’ final game of the North Star League regular season.

The Blues improved to 16-6 in the league, tied for third place with Maple Lake. Delano, 20-2, and Hutchinson, 19-3, top the league.

Tags