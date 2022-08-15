The Litchfield Blues’ season ended with a 4-1 loss to Maple Lake in a Region 12C elimination bracket game Friday at Optimist Park.
But the games will continue for two players on the Blues’ roster.
Avery Liestman was selected by region-champion Delano with the first pick of the draft, while Joey Hyde was the No. 8 pick by Maple Lake.
It was a disappointing end to the season for the Blues, who had one of their best seasons in recent memory. They finished fourth in the North Star League with a 16-6 record, and they beat Buffalo 6-0 in their region tournament opener behind a dominating complete-game pitching performance from Liestman. But they got bombed by Loretto 11-3 in the next round, then just could not find enough offense to get by Maple Lake.
The Lakers got a solo home run from Brock Goelz in the third inning, but Litchfield rallied back to tie things up in the top of the fifth. That didn’t last long, though as Maple Lake got a run in the bottom of the inning to go ahead 2-1. Litchfield did not mount much of a threat after that against Lakers pitcher Hunter Malacheck, who went all nine innings, recording 16 strikeouts and allowing five hits. Malacheck struck out seven of the last eight batters he faced.
Liestman and Hyde both pitched Friday, with Liestman going the first seven, striking out five and giving up six hits. He wound up the losing pitcher, but only because Maple Lake’s Malacheck, proved almost unhittable.
Hyde relieved Liestman and allowed one run on one hit — a Malacheck home run in the eighth inning.
The two Litchfield pitchers now will join their respective draft-teams for the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Tournament, which gets underway Friday in Dundas, Fairbault and Miesville.
As a region top seed, Delano receives a bye in the first round of the state tournament, so will not play its opening game until Saturday, Aug. 27, when it meets the winner of the Clinton Cards and Willmar Rails game at 7 p.m. in Dundas.
Maple Lake, meanwhile, plays Stark at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Dundas.
For both Liestman and Hyde, being drafted is a chance to extend what have been strong seasons on the mound.
While there are no guarantees, the two Blues pitchers are almost certain to see a fair amount of work in the state tournament.
Liestman recorded a 6-2 record during the North Star League regular season, striking out 69 in 62 innings pitched. He also had the league’s second-best earned run average at 1.59. His six wins were tied for second-most in the league, behind only Zach Kuseske of the Hutchinson Huskies, who was 8-0.
Hyde wasn’t far behind Liestman. He posted a 4-2 North Star League record with a 2.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts. Hyde was drafted and pitched for the Howard Lake Orphans in the 2020 State Class C Tournament.