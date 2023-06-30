It was a baseball game, but a lot more.
It was a baseball game, but a lot more.
The Litchfield Blues' game against Maple Lake was only a small part of the spectacle that was Town Ball Tour night June 28 at Optimist Park.
While there was no official count, the best estimates of several at the ballpark were that well over 1,000 fans jammed the ballpark for the game and the pageantry surrounding the FOX 9 TV Town Ball Tour feature. It was easily the largest crowd for a Blues game in recent memory.
Maple Lake overcame an early 2-0 deficit to hand the Blues an 8-2 loss, a result that might have disappointed the local fans, but it did little to dampen their enthusiasm for a night that directed a spotlight on the Blues and Optimist Park, and the entire Litchfield community.
FOX 9 news personalities did live interviews before and during the game, featuring local celebrities like Blues manager John Anderson and his family, former Mayor Keith Johnson, former teacher and current City Council member John Carlson and longtime Litchfield High School teacher and baseball coach Jeff Wollin.
Part of the lead-up to the game was a french toast and sausage breakfast at the American Legion in the morning. Later, a petting zoo was set up at Optimist Park, and a grilled pork chop dinner available as part of Ag Night at the ballpark joined traditional game day concessions.
Then there was an appearance by the Litchfield High School marching band, which rolled its genie's lamp into the infield and performed its summer show, sans the marching, while FOX 9 meteorologist Ian Leonard clowned around for the live crowd and those watching on television.
The baseball game, featuring the Blues and North Star League rival Maple Lake Lakers, eventually took center stage. Maple Lake scored four runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to take control of the game.
It wasn't the result local fans hoped for, but Litchfield still came out a winner on the night.